Here's today's Camp Stock Report for a summary of what's been good and what needs to improve.

While Kentucky's coaches weren't happy with the product in the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, they seem much happier with how the last two days of practice have gone.

Stock Up: Explosive plays since the scrimmage

Kentucky has to be able to create more explosive plays, something that was a struggle last year due to the departure of Boom Williams, the transfer of Jeff Badet and the injury issues plaguing Dorian Baker, plus Stephen Johnson's own health.

“I liked the way we came out the last two days," Gran said. "We were able to push the ball down the field and made some plays today and I thought we got a little bit better … We definitely got better from Saturday.”

Stock Up: Freshman running backs

It might be tough for the true freshman backs Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez to break through onto the field with Benny Snell, Sihiem King and A.J. Rose in front of them and much more familiar with the system, but they got plenty of opportunities in the scrimmage with Snell sidelined because of a strained calf and Rose away with family to attend to a funeral.

“I liked them," Gran said. "I really thought if there was one thing that was a positive I thought those two kids ran really hard. They’ve got really good vision and they’ve got a lot of power and they’ve got really good hands, so I was pleased with those guys.”

Stock Up: Two tight end sets

This is something that we reported in our Camp Insider Notes and shortly after that went live Eddie Gran confirmed that he loves those looks given Kentucky's personnel and how comfortable they feel with C.J. Conrad and Justin Rigg.

“The multiple tight end is really good. I really like that because you can be in different looks, groupings and especially formations,” Gran said.

