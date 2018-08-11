Nobody, from Mark Stoops to Kentucky's players, seemed pleased with how the Wildcats' scrimmage went on Saturday.

Stock Down: The entire team

It’s probably a good thing Saturday’s scrimmage was Kentucky’s first and not its last audition before the season opener. Mark Stoops has seemed confident about this team, but not so much on Saturday. “I really was disappointed to be honest with you in the overall scrimmage. Just in general.” Stoops said the team was “flat” and “sloppy.” Having said that, Stoops did say the team was “good enough to be average,” and while that’s obviously no one’s goal it’s not exactly the same as atrocious.

Stock Down: Execution

This is more of an explanation of the above, but Stoops said he was particularly disappointed in Kentucky’s pre-snap penalties and drops.

Stock Up: Young offensive linemen

Jervontius Stallings told reporters after the scrimmage that Kentucky has some impressive young offensive linemen. While he was measured in his expectations for what they might contribute ("a play here or a play there") Stallings said "the sky is the limit." UK recruited tons of size in the trenches and it may be the offensive line group with the most expectations since the Class of 2016 which included Landon Young, Drake Jackson, Luke Fortner and Tate Leavitt.

Stock Up: George Asafo-Adjei

A week ago Vince Marrow told Cats Illustrated that one of the players NFL teams would be taking a close look at is George Asafo-Adjei. Other UK assistants have since praised Asafo-Adjei, and on Saturday, Stallings say it's like "day and night" for his fellow senior.

"I feel like George has gotten so much better especially on his passing game and understanding signals and just the keys you can point out before a play pre-snap, and he's really done a great job of continuing to just learn," Stallings said of Asafo-Adjei.

