You've read or heard what Kentucky's coaches have said after some practices or the recent scrimmage. Now read what insiders are saying about who has stood out so far in camp.

Baity ready to break out?

At UK's Media Day, senior cornerback Derrick Baity said he had moved beyond some distractions that had hampered his play as a junior and was ready to show the world what he can do.

Based on what we've heard, it seems like Baity is looking better than ever. He is, very likely, Kentucky's best cornerback (although Lonnie Johnson's improvement at the end of last season could make that a close race) and we're told Baity has had laser focus and consistency at camp.

As we've mentioned before, redshirt freshman cornerback Yusuf Corker has also turned some heads. He moved to safety last year and that position appears to be a better fit. In a way similar to Darius West, Corker is more of a presence in the box than a proven coverage standout and so he'll need to prove himself in the latter respect. But in spite of all the experience in the secondary this year, he's someone who could make a surprise impact at some point because of his physicality and how that isn't always up to an SEC level in some other young players. We're also told he and others seem to be benefiting from Dean Hood's emphasis on technical perfection.

