CatsIllustrated - Cam'Ron Fletcher steps away from Kentucky basketball team

UK coach John Calipari announced Monday via Twitter that freshman wing Cam'Ron Fletcher will be stepping away from the team to address some issues that led to an incident on the bench late in the Cats' loss to North Carolina.

In the midst of Kentucky's worst start to a basketball season since 1926, the Wildcats have encountered their first personnel issue.

We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team.

Calipari went on to write: "We have a culture here that's been built over the last 11 years AND IT WILL NOT CHANGE. Through good times and bad, this culture is meant to change individuals and change maturity levels. This hurts our team, but this is about Cam and his future.

"I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It's his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court."

Fletcher, a 6-foot-6 forward from St. Louis, has played sparingly during UK's 1-5 start to the season. He logged one, four, and two minutes of action in the last three games after playing double-figure minutes in the first three games of the season.

At the end of the CBS broadcast of the Cats' loss to the Tar Heels, Fletcher could be seen in tears on the UK bench. That was followed by a rumored outburst in the locker room, leading to an apology issued by the player on Sunday.