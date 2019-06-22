News More News
Cam'Ron Fletcher gets a Kentucky offer

Cam'Ron Fletcher got a Kentucky offer Saturday (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kentucky issued its tenth offer on Saturday to Cam'Ron Fletcher per his Twitter account. The 6-foot-6 wing from St. Louis was on an official visit to the campus when the offer occurred. The Wildcat...

