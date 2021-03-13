CatsIllustrated - Cam'Ron Fletcher enters the transfer portal

It's the offseason and for Kentucky basketball that means roster turnover.

As long as John Calipari is the coach that's going to be the case. There's an increasing amount of turnover across the country with the transfer portal, but at Kentucky the revolving door is nothing new.

Devin Askew appears set to come back for a sophomore season based on his family's comments to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, and on Saturday the second domino seemed to fall.

Freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal.

The 6'6, 215-pound St. Louis, Mo., native had a turbulent freshman season with the Wildcats. Formerly a four-star recruit, Fletcher was briefly sent home from the team after the first portion of the season.

Calipari welcomed Fletcher back but he stayed in the doghouse for the rest of the season, only logging mop up minutes in the Cats' final games.

For the season Fletcher averaged 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 53.8% field goal shooting.

His best game of the season was a 9 point, 5 rebound, 3 assist performance in UK's season opening win against Morehead State and he followed that up with four points and six rebounds against Richmond in the very next game. But he didn't score again until the regular season finale against South Carolina.

Many other Kentucky basketball players have decisions to make

Cats Illustrated's Take

"The Cam’Ron Fletcher saga comes to a close and it is not a surprise. After taking a leave in the middle of the season he rarely saw the floor after returning. The bottom line is that Kentucky is and will be top heavy with bigger wings/smaller power forwards. With Jacob Toppin, Bryce Hopkins, and perhaps Keion Brooks on next season’s roster he knew he didn’t fit into the plans. A clean break was best for everyone."

- David Sisk

"Fletcher’s transfer comes as a surprise to very few. When the season started, there was a role carved out for Fletcher and he actually had a couple of solid outings, but the wheels fell off soon after. Considering where this situation was in December to where it is now, everything played out about as smoothly as you could ask for from both sides. Fletcher is a player who could be a very solid piece in time, but he found himself at the bottom of the log jam at the forward spot already, with other players coming in at that position next year."

- Travis Graf