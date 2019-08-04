What Cam'Ron Fletcher's commitment means to Kentucky
Kentucky got its second commitment of the 2020 Class, and the second in nine days with a pledge from Cam'Ron Fletcher on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 wing out of St. Louis began his official visit on Thurs...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news