Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Monday during his weekly radio call-in show that PJ Washington's status for the next round of the NCAA Tournament remains uncertain.

Washington, a sophomore forward who earned All-American honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding this season, has missed UK's first two games of the tournament with a sprained foot.

The No. 2 seed Cats (29-6) are preparing for a Midwest Region semifinal matchup with third-seeded Houston (33-3) on Friday night in Kansas City. If UK advances, it will face the winner of the Auburn-North Carolina game on Sunday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

According to Calipari, Washington will likely have his hard cast removed on Tuesday to have the foot re-evaluated. "Then we'll see."



