Calipari: Washington's status remains unclear for Sweet 16
Kentucky's PJ Washington remains uncertain for Wildcats' matchup with Houston Cougars on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region semifinals in Kansas City.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Monday during his weekly radio call-in show that PJ Washington's status for the next round of the NCAA Tournament remains uncertain.
Washington, a sophomore forward who earned All-American honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding this season, has missed UK's first two games of the tournament with a sprained foot.
The No. 2 seed Cats (29-6) are preparing for a Midwest Region semifinal matchup with third-seeded Houston (33-3) on Friday night in Kansas City. If UK advances, it will face the winner of the Auburn-North Carolina game on Sunday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
According to Calipari, Washington will likely have his hard cast removed on Tuesday to have the foot re-evaluated. "Then we'll see."