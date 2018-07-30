Very few things fire up the Kentucky fan base in the offseason like uniforms.

On Monday, John Calipari gave them something to debate when the UK head coach unveiled three new uniform looks that the Wildcats will feature during their upcoming exhibition tour in the Bahamas.

Calipari displayed a black uniform that he said fans have been "begging for," as well as new looks on the traditional white and blue uniforms. Noticeably absent were the checkerboard patterns that have been a divisive topic across Big Blue Nation.

See the short video clip below for a look at all of the uniforms and some other comments from Calipari on what to expect on the trip, including a win-loss prediction that some fans may not be ready to accept.



