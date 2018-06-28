Sacrifice, sharing and trust are common buzzwords for John Calipari going into each new season with a talented but revamped roster.

The Kentucky head coach touched on those terms again Thursday during the SEC basketball coaches summer teleconference.

"Well, we just started but I think we’ve got a good group," Calipari said. "I walk in my office one night and it’s about 10:30 and I look out the window and they’re all in there. Not playing; they’re just hanging out in the practice facility. In the morning or evenings you’ve got different guys working out; some on their own."

That's typically been a hallmark of some of Calipari's best teams during his nine years at UK.

The Wildcats feature an intriguing blend of talent for 2018-19. The roster includes four returning players from last year's team -- guards Quade Green and Jemarl Baker, forward PJ Washington, and center Nick Richards -- as well as the nation's No. 2 recruiting class full of more five-star talent and Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis.

Calipari is eager to work with the All-Pac12 forward, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds as a junior with the Cardinal. But the UK boss also made it clear during that recruitment that Travis may not duplicate those numbers with the Cats.

"In front of the team I said, ‘Reid, how are you going to be? You averaged 20 points and nine rebounds last year. What if you only average 14 points this year? Are you going to be alright with that?’" Calipari said. "So this thing is different. This is about working and having competition every day. It’s about sacrificing. The last thing is you’ve got to trust this process and trust what we’re trying to do. I see him with the ability to lead because he’s a veteran even though he’s not been here.”

The Cats don't want to take Travis away from what he does best -- using his physical 6-foot-8, 245-pound body around the paint -- but one of the reasons the player chose UK over several other transfer options was to become more versatile for the next level.

"The league is going to movement. The league is going to stretching out the court," Calipari said. "Don't get away from who you are. You're physically strong, long, active -- that's who you are -- but let's stretch this out."

The UK staff is training all of its big men like guards, Calipari noted, even sophomore center Nick Richards, who the coach described as "way more comfortable, way more confident, way more physical. But he's going to have to demonstrate performance in games."

"They all are being trained as though they’re guards, but I want them to finish like they’re bigs," Calipari said. "I said to PJ and Reid, ‘You two are bulls. You two are so physical. You don’t want to get away from that, but undersized bullies don’t make it in that next level. You’ve got to have great movement. You’ve gotta be able to fly up and down the court. You better be able to space the court out."

Travis won't be the only player who may have to sacrifice numbers he is capable of posting. Calipari said his vision for the team is having "six or seven" players average double-figure scoring.

"You might get 25 in a game, but we don’t play through two guys," he added.

Whether or not players buy in could be the key to the season.

"The trust level is what will dictate if this team becomes special and is the one team that you look at and say, ‘Wow," or if we’re another 25, 26- win team that everybody says, ‘Ah, they’ve got a chance.’" Calipari said. "But, that’s usually that trust is the key ingredient.”



