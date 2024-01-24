For the first time this season, Kentucky may have its full roster available when it travels to Arkansas on Saturday.

Sophomore swingman Adou Thiero, who has missed the last seven games with what UK labeled "general soreness," is on track to return to action, according to Wildcats coach John Calipari.

During his weekly radio show on Wednesday, Calipari said Thiero would play against the Razorbacks if he practices without any setbacks on Thursday and Friday.

The No. 6 Cats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) are coming off a stunning 79-62 loss at South Carolina on Tuesday. They have clearly missed the 6-foot-8, 222-pound Thiero's physicality during league play.

Thiero is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He had a 16-point, 13-rebound effort against Kansas on Nov. 14.

Kentucky has been waiting to get all of its pieces together on the court at the same time. The Cats played without their three 7-footers -- Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, and Zvonimir Ivisic -- during the first seven games of the season.

Bradshaw returned on Dec. 2 against UNC-Wilmington, but the Cats lost that game while playing without starting point guard DJ Wagner due to an ankle injury.

Onyenso came back from off-season surgery on Dec. 16 after missing nine games, and Ivisic was cleared by the NCAA last week prior to the Georgia game. The Croatian big man missed 16 games.