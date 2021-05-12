 CatsIllustrated - Calipari talks new signee TyTy Washington
Calipari talks new signee TyTy Washington

New UK signee TyTy Washington
New UK signee TyTy Washington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

John Calipari knows what he's looking for when he sets out to find a point guard that can lead his Kentucky team.

The UK boss says he has found it in four-star Compass Prep standout TyTy Washington.

“Players who thrive in our culture are players who are physically tough, who have a mental toughness to them, who want the challenge and are not looking for guarantees, and who want to see how good they can be in a really competitive environment. All of that describes TyTy Washington,” Calipari said in a statement released by UK after Washington joined the program on Wednesday night.

“He wanted this," Calipari added. "He wanted the challenge. He is a combination guard who can play both point and off guard. He is a downhill runner who physically gets to the rim. His physical attributes and his mental approach lead me to believe he will be a terrific defender, too."

Kentucky had a glaring need at the point guard position after the de-commitment of Nolan Hickman and the uncertain status of grad senior guard Davion Mintz, who is testing the NBA Draft waters before making his decision on an extra year of eligibility with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-3, 185-poound Washington is rated the No. 32 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Rivals. He was recently named the MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year after averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game for Compass Prep, which finished 30-2 on the season. He shot 41% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to come to Kentucky and chase my dreams,” Washington said. “Coach Cal told me if you come to Kentucky, you bet on yourself and I’ve always done that.”

Washington joins forward Bryce Hopkins and forward/center Daimion Collins in UK's 2021 freshman class. The Cats have also added three high-profile transfers in West Virginia forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe, Davidson guard Kellan Grady, and Iowa guard CJ Fredrick.


