It would be far too premature for anyone to compare John Calipari's latest talent-laden team at Kentucky to the one that nearly pulled off perfection four years ago, but to hear the coach talk about his roster entering the 2018-19 season, he may be working with similar depth.

On the day before his team's first exhibition tune-up for the season, Calipari said naming potential starters would be difficult at this time. In a good way.

"When you look at this, we probably have nine guys that could start," he said. "What I'm looking for is some separation... We're scrimmaging more for that reason."

No. 2 Kentucky will get its first look at an opponent in a different uniform since its summer Bahamas trip when crosstown Division III program Transylvania visits Rupp Arena on Friday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. It will be the first of two exhibition games that UK will play prior to tipping the regular season off on Nov. 6 against Duke in the Champions Classic.

The Wildcats had 10 scholarship players perform well on Sunday in their annual Blue-White Game. Freshman wing Tyler Herro led the way with a game-high 34 points, and he was considered by many a likely candidate to come of the bench this season. As is freshman forward EJ Montgomery, who recorded 21 points and eight boards in the BWG.

The apparent 10th man, redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker, is still bouncing back from knee surgery last season, but may eventually work his way into the deep rotation thanks to his strong perimeter shooting ability. He had 12 points in the BWG.

That's how deep UK is entering this season.

Calipari says competition is fueling the Cats.

"You got to have two, three or four guys that are playing a little bit more than the other guys, but it’ll be good to see. It’ll be good to see," he said. "... I may start a group in the first half and a different group in the second half. I may do that for a while until we figure out who's who."

Who starts at this stage of the season isn't really that important in the grand scheme of things, the UK boss added. He reminded reporters that last year's breakout star, freshman guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, came off the bench for most of the early games on the schedule.

The UK staff would prefer to narrow its point guard job down to freshmen Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans, according to Calipari. He wants to keep sophomore guard Quade Green "off the ball" where he tends to perform his best despite his lack of size.

In the frontcourt, Calipari likes how the trio of PJ Washington, Reid Travis and Nick Richards looked when they had a chance to play together in the BWG. He sees that group "separating" from the pack in practice.

Particularly intriguing is the play of Richards. The sophomore 7-footer was fantastic in the BWG, posting 16 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.

“Who has anybody like a Nick? There are none. He’s it," Calipari said. "... There's got to be a point in the game -- a certain number of minutes -- that those three have to play together. 'Figure it out, coach.' Then I have to figure out how I do that. We're just working through it."



