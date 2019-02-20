Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced Wednesday night on his weekly radio show that the team is still waiting more details on a knee injury Reid Travis sustained Tuesday night in the Wildcats' 66-58 win at Missouri.

Travis suffered what is being described as a "sprained" knee but an MRI was scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. ET today in Lexington. Results of that test had yet to be received as of the coach's radio show at 6.

In a taped segment with Tom Leach, Calipari said he expects the 6-foot-8, 238-pound forward to miss "at least a week to 10 days." The Cats will play Auburn on Saturday and Arkansas next Tuesday during that span. Both games are at Rupp Arena.

Travis had been averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for No. 4 Kentucky.

Calipari said it's a setback for the team, and that PJ Washington will now be charged with doing more of the "rough-house stuff" than he has in recent games. He also noted it represents a big opportunity for center Nick Richards and forward EJ Montgomery to earn more playing time.