This year's NBA Draft, like most of its predecessors since John Calipari took over as head coach at Kentucky, will not suffer from a lack of Wildcats.

Unlike many of those previous editions, however, a larger cloud of uncertainty surrounds the UK prospects as they anxiously wait to hear their names called on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

There is no John Wall, no Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns. Some may go without hearing their names called at all.

"A lot of interest in all of our guys," Calipari said Monday during a teleconference. "I don't have exactly a feel for where everyone will go. Still have a few days when it starts shaking out and you get an idea here, but I think they're all ready.

"This will be interesting."

Five UK players have entered this year's draft: freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, redshirt freshman shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, freshman wing Kevin Knox, sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel and freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Knox, projected as likely first-round picks, will join Calipari on Thursday night in the "Green Room" at the Barclays Center. Both are potential lottery picks, listed in many of the most cited mock drafts between picks 10 and 14.

Knox's stock has been on the rise in the weeks leading up to the draft. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged a team-high 15.6 points for UK last season, including a 34-point outburst in a thrilling comeback win at West Virginia.

Calipari said he is issuing the same warning to NBA teams regarding Knox that he offered for sharp-shooting guard Jamal Murray in 2106: pass on him, and you'll be sorry.

Murray was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 7 pick. Of the six players drafted before him, only No. 1 pick Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has posted a higher scoring average and player efficiency rating in his first two years.

"Kevin Knox, there are going to be teams pass on him, and people are going to say two years from now, 'Why would we have passed on him?'" Calipari said.

"He's the youngest player in this draft. He is mentally mature. He's got a great drive and will within his body, but physically his body is not there yet. So you're getting a 6-10 scorer who's tougher than you think... that's what the league is moving to: 6-10 guys who can score the ball, can shoot it, can block shots, athletically can do it."



Calipari compared Knox to one-time UK recruit Jayson Tatum, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound rookie from Duke who excelled for the Boston Celtics in this year's NBA Playoffs.

"In recruiting him and knowing him and being around watching him, I never knew he had that kind of toughness in him," the UK boss said. "I watched him. I watched him a ton of games, AAU all summer. What I saw, he never showed in college, but what I saw in the NBA, obviously he's starting to mature. His body is starting to mature.

"Now you have a skilled, long, tough player who's a future all-star. People knew he was good, but didn't know he was that tough, and Kevin falls into the same mold right now. When that toughness sprouts out, that's when everyone says, 'How did we pass on this guy?'"