Calipari sees high potential in Cats' NBA Draft prospects
This year's NBA Draft, like most of its predecessors since John Calipari took over as head coach at Kentucky, will not suffer from a lack of Wildcats.
Unlike many of those previous editions, however, a larger cloud of uncertainty surrounds the UK prospects as they anxiously wait to hear their names called on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
There is no John Wall, no Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns. Some may go without hearing their names called at all.
"A lot of interest in all of our guys," Calipari said Monday during a teleconference. "I don't have exactly a feel for where everyone will go. Still have a few days when it starts shaking out and you get an idea here, but I think they're all ready.
"This will be interesting."
Five UK players have entered this year's draft: freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, redshirt freshman shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, freshman wing Kevin Knox, sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel and freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Knox, projected as likely first-round picks, will join Calipari on Thursday night in the "Green Room" at the Barclays Center. Both are potential lottery picks, listed in many of the most cited mock drafts between picks 10 and 14.
Knox's stock has been on the rise in the weeks leading up to the draft. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged a team-high 15.6 points for UK last season, including a 34-point outburst in a thrilling comeback win at West Virginia.
Calipari said he is issuing the same warning to NBA teams regarding Knox that he offered for sharp-shooting guard Jamal Murray in 2106: pass on him, and you'll be sorry.
Murray was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 7 pick. Of the six players drafted before him, only No. 1 pick Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has posted a higher scoring average and player efficiency rating in his first two years.
"Kevin Knox, there are going to be teams pass on him, and people are going to say two years from now, 'Why would we have passed on him?'" Calipari said.
"He's the youngest player in this draft. He is mentally mature. He's got a great drive and will within his body, but physically his body is not there yet. So you're getting a 6-10 scorer who's tougher than you think... that's what the league is moving to: 6-10 guys who can score the ball, can shoot it, can block shots, athletically can do it."
Calipari compared Knox to one-time UK recruit Jayson Tatum, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound rookie from Duke who excelled for the Boston Celtics in this year's NBA Playoffs.
"In recruiting him and knowing him and being around watching him, I never knew he had that kind of toughness in him," the UK boss said. "I watched him. I watched him a ton of games, AAU all summer. What I saw, he never showed in college, but what I saw in the NBA, obviously he's starting to mature. His body is starting to mature.
"Now you have a skilled, long, tough player who's a future all-star. People knew he was good, but didn't know he was that tough, and Kevin falls into the same mold right now. When that toughness sprouts out, that's when everyone says, 'How did we pass on this guy?'"
Kentucky's other potential lottery pick, Gilgeous-Alexander, also features tremendous upside, according to Calipari.
"The teams love this kid," he said. "You're talking 6-6, a 7-foot wingspan. You're talking a projection, which is what the NBA is, a futures league, a projection of where he was at the beginning of our year -- he was our ninth-rated player -- to where he was at the end of the year -- when he played well, we won -- to a guy that proved he could shoot it better than everyone thought he could. Why? Because he was in the gym at 7 a.m. every morning working on it. A guy who got stronger physically. Why? Because he was the best we had in the weightroom and he started to mature, physically.
"And now they're all looking for big point guards. Why is that? Because they want to switch 1 through 4, and they'd even like to switch 1 through 5. The game has become positionless. Who was Cleveland's point guard? Who was Golden State's point guard? So now you have a young man at 6-6, 7-foot wingspan, who can play point, because he did, or he can play away from the point if you have a (James) Harden or LeBron (James) or whoever like that."
Calipari has frequently praised the mindset of Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game for the Cats while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point arc and 82 percent at the line.
"He's one that everyone is really intrigued with; has not been spoiled by the process," the UK boss said.
The other three Cats in the draft pool -- Diallo, Gabriel and Vanderbilt -- face bigger questions regarding their stock. Many analysts questioned whether the trio would be better served returning to Lexington for another year at the college level.
All three have alluring strengths and glaring weaknesses. The 6-6 Diallo is a player Calipari called the best athlete in the draft, but is still working to refine his perimeter shooting skills. The 6-9 Gabriel, like Knox, has impressive shooting skills for a big man but lacks strength on his wiry frame. The 6-9 Vanderbilt put up historic rebounding figures per minute played last season and has drawn comparisons to a young Dennis Rodman but has been plagued by recurring foot injuries that limited him to only 12 games at UK.
Fear of sustaining another injury at the college level that would hurt his chances of being drafted one day led to Vanderbilt's decision to stay in the draft pool. Calipari noted that he had more conversations with the Houston native regarding his decision than any of the other players.
"His analytics, all those teams that are really looking at the analytics stuff, is, in those 12 games, were off the charts," Calipari said of Vanderbilt, who averaged 7.9 rebounds in only 17 minutes per game. "NBA motor. Goes after balls. Feel for the game. A quick twitch. Can pass it, can bounce it. Gotta get better shooting, but my guess is he'll be gone before the late second. There's some teams in the late first round and then into the early and middle second (who like him). "
Gabriel has seen his stock rise with some impressive pre-draft workouts, including one with the Los Angeles Lakers that raised eyebrows on social media.
"Wenyen, a couple of the teams that he worked out for late in the first round really liked him," Calipari said. "And the reason is he's 6-10 and can really shoot. That's kind of where the league is going.
"Now, physically, he's got to get stronger. I think in an NBA environment, within a year, you would see someone who's 6-10, physically able to battle, and can really shoot it. Right now, the physical part is a little tougher for him... If someone can get him in the late second, that's a steal in my mind."
Calipari predicted Gabriel would have to work his way through the G League, but that's something he discussed with all the players as they mulled their decisions.
"He wanted to go for it, and he was adamant, 'I've got to do this, coach,'" said Calipari, who referenced similar conversations with former UK players like DeAndre Liggins and Jodie Meeks. "At that point, my shift is, OK, how do I help him? What teams are you working out for? Who can I call for you? I'll give you a feel for what they're saying.
"At the end of the day, you're not tricking the NBA. At the end of the day, you cannot play around whatever weakness you have. You've got to really get in the gym, whether it's weights, whether it's ball-handling. A lot of times it's just plain shooting. There's one way to do it: you've got to get in the gym and show them you're moving in the right direction. And if they see that growth going the right way, you're fine. If they don't, now you've got issues."