Less than two weeks away from a marquee season opener that will pit No. 1 Michigan State against No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic, John Calipari has two big questions facing his Wildcats.

The first, with a roster featuring five freshmen among 10 scholarship players, will UK have the toughness required to back up the lofty expectations which go along with that preseason ranking?

"Toughness is not just pushing and shoving. It's not what your body looks like," Calipari said. "(It's) a mental toughness of you can be pushed and you don't cave in. That toughness. A toughness of playing somebody before they catch the ball because you're alert and you're in it even though you're tired... Being alert mentally. It's as much mental toughness as physical."

Last year's Kentucky team had that in good supply with grad transfer Reid Travis and sophomore P.J. Washington leading the charge.

It's likely no coincidence that the toughness question is one of the UK staff's priorities. Michigan State has earned the reputation of being one of the nation's most physical squads almost every year under longtime coach Tom Izzo. The first game could be a good measuring stick for the Cats.

"Are we tough enough to go get balls? Are we tough enough to mix it up?" Calipari said.

An NBA visitor to a recent UK practice noted that the workouts were much more physical than he was used to seeing. Calipari responded that it was necessary with this particular squad, although he's also walking a fine line between developing that toughness and trying to avoid injuries with a smaller roster.

The second major question is who will be the go-to guy on the offensive end of the floor when the Cats need a big bucket?

"To be honest, right now, I don't know with this team," Calipari said.

That's OK, though, he added. Kentucky didn't know last year at this time, either. Nobody was predicting in November that Tyler Herro would be as good as he became, nor Keldon Johnson or even a more experienced Washington.

A reporter suggested freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, a five-star signee who came to UK with a reputation of being able to create his own offense off the bounce.

"No. Not right now," Calipari said. "But the great thing for all of us and how we do this, they will tell us who it is. They will tell us.

"Tyrese is doing fine. Now, I'm on him hard. It's a different game when possessions matter more than ever in your entire life. And the reason possessions don't matter as much as a high school player is because you're going to have 30 of them one way or another whether you're good, bad, indifferent. I'm the best player, and I'm getting 30 looks. Well, now every possession matters a little bit more."

A third question, one of lower priority to Calipari but of high interest across Big Blue Nation, is who will be starters when the Cats open the season?

"Don't know yet," Calipari said. "We've still got a couple of days, and it really doesn't matter, (but) I'm trying different combinations now in practice."

He noted the recent addition of 6-foot-9, 250-pound UK baseball pitcher Ben Jordan to the roster has helped a thin frontcourt be able to try different lineups during practice. That has allowed Nate Sestina and E.J. Montgomery to work against each other as 4s with Keion Brooks Jr. playing more of his natural 3 spot, while Jordan provides a more physical matchup for the 6-foot-11, 247-pound Nick Richards at the 5.

Aston Hagans and Maxey have been a good tandem in the backcourt, Calipari said, while Brooks, Kahlil Whitney, and Richards have looked good as a frontcourt group.

The Cats play the first of two exhibition tune-ups prior to the regular season on Sunday when they face defending NAIA national champion Georgetown College in a 5 p.m. ET tipoff at Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast live by the SEC Network.



