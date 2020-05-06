Kentucky made a big addition to its 2020-21 basketball roster on Wednesday when Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr announced that he will transfer and join the Wildcats.

The 7-foot, 255-pound Sarr was an All-ACC performer this year and considered one of the league's most improved players after posting 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game for the Demon Deacons.

“I am excited to coach Olivier,” Calipari said in a statement released by UK. “Olivier is a great kid and a terrific player on the rise who knows he’s going to have to come in and lead. He gives us a veteran, established player who has not only played on a big stage and played well, he wants this next challenge."

Olivier will instantly become UK's most experienced player. He'll join a roster that includes six heralded freshmen that form the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a redshirt freshman, a sophomore, and two other transfers.

He fills a major void inside for the Cats, who are losing center Nick Richards and forward EJ Montgomery to the NBA Draft. Kentucky made an attempt to sign Purdue 7-footer Matt Haarms earlier this spring, but he decided that BYU was a better fit, leaving the door open for Sarr after Wake Forest dismissed head coach Danny Manning.

“When we first talked to Olivier, my first thought wasn’t on what he does for this team, it was why he wanted to be here," Calipari said. "I coached Danny and know his relationship with his players, so when Danny talked about what a great kid he is, we said, ‘Let’s do this.’

“Oliver was one of the best players in the ACC last season and got better and better – as he’s done his whole career – as the year went on. By the end of the season, he was one of the top five players in the league. I’m ecstatic he wanted to be a part of this program and what we have going forward.”

To illustrate Calipari's point, these were the final five games of Sarr's 2019-20 season:

* vs Duke: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

* vs. Notre Dame: 30 points, 17 rebounds, 1 block

* vs North Carolina: 12 points, 11 rebounds

* vs. NC State: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block

* vs. Pitt: 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks

Under current NCAA transfer rules, Sarr will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats starting in the 2021-22 season. Sarr, a native of Toulouse, France, said publicly last week that he plans to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility after a recent coaching change at Wake Forest.

Prior to his career at Wake Forest, Sarr played for the French National Team at the U-17 and U-18 levels.



