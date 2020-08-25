Calipari's morals lined up with Nolan Hickman's
John Calipari gained his first commitment of the 2021 class on Saturday when Seattle point guard Nolan Hickman picked the 'Cats.The 6'3 senior came without fanfare. In fact, this was almost the qui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news