Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced the signing of four new additions to his basketball program on Thursday. Center Somto Cyril, guards Boogie Fland and Travis Perry, and center/forward Jayden Quaintance all signed NLIs with the Wildcats for the fall signing period. They currently make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for 2024. In every season but one during the Calipari era in Lexington, the Cats have signed a top-three class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. UK has signed 74 Top-50 players and 34 Top-10 players (according to Rivals) under Calipari since 2009. The spring signing period will begin April 17, 2024. *****

SOMTO CYRIL Position: Forward Measurables: 6-10, 240 pounds School: Overtime Elite Hometown: Enugu, Nigeria Rivals ranking: No. 44 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 5 at C 247Sports ranking: No. 68 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 11 at C ESPN ranking: No. 55 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 6 at C Stats: Through the preseason of his senior year, Cyril is averaging 11.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 70.5% from the field for Rod Wave Elite and Overtime Elite. As a junior, Cyril logged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game Notable: Was named the OTE Defensive Player of the Year as a junior after leading the league in blocks per game at 3.4. Prior to attending Overtime Elite, he attended Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. Cyril has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and has the nickname, “Baby Shaq.” Why Kentucky at the time of his signing: “To be here today, about to be a part of one of the biggest programs in the country, it feels so surreal. Because I know being back home, I used to watch YouTube, basketball stuff on YouTube. This school right here was the first I ever watched when I started playing basketball. And now I’m about to become one of their players. It’s a feeling I can’t really explain. I’m just grateful for this moment. I know I’m up for this. It wasn’t given to me for free. I earned it.” Coach Cal: “Somto is a great kid with an unbelievable story. He fell in love with basketball while watching YouTube and Anthony Davis highlights. He made it his goal to get to Kentucky and he achieved that goal by being an incredible athlete, shot-blocker, and rebounder with a great personality. We’re happy to have him joining us next year.”



BOOGIE FLAND Position: Guard Measurables: 6-2, 170 pounds School: Archbishop Stepinac High School Hometown: Bronx, N.Y. Rivals ranking: No. 10 overall | Five-star prospect | No. 1 at PG 247Sports ranking: No. 33 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 5 at CG ESPN ranking: No. 18 overall | Five-star prospect | No. 2 at PG Stats: Averaged 18.11 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a junior at Archbishop Stepinac. He logged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals as a sophomore while generating 9.8 points and 4.8 boards as a freshman Notable: Played for USA Basketball U17 National Team and helped the team to a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup Why Kentucky at the time of his commitment: “I chose Kentucky because I saw the success with the guys that they’ve had in the past from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker to all the other guys. Coach Cal definitely cares for them and has been producing pros from my position. He’s letting me earn everything when I get there. Nothing is promised. I’m ready to fight a battle with myself to do that.” Coach Cal: “Boogie comes from a great family and great program at Archbishop Stepinac. He has won a gold medal and he has won a city championship already as a junior. He’s an incredible competitor, a great leader, and someone we are really excited about having in a Kentucky uniform.”

JAYDEN QUAINTANCE Position: Forward/Center Measurables: 6-9, 230 pounds School: Word of God Christian Academy Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio Rivals ranking: No. 11 overall | Five-star prospect | No. 2 at C 247Sports ranking: No. 9 overall | Five-star prospect | No. 2 at C ESPN ranking: No. 14 overall | Five-star prospect | No. 3 at PF Stats: Averaged 17.3 points, 11.6 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game as part of the Overtime Elite high school league as a junior. Reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class and played up an age group during the Nike grassroots circuit this summer. He averaged 9.9 points, 6.2 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists this summer. Notable: Owns a 7-foot-3-plus wingspan. Won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship where he averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. Why Kentucky at the time of his commitment via On3: “They have had a lot of success with previous draft picks. They’ve had guard success, but they’ve had good success with bigs, a lot more than other colleges. Coach Calipari has been showing a lot of love, and Coach Chin (Coleman) too … We’ve been able to build a good relationship.” Coach Cal: “Jayden is a prodigy with a unique combination of strength, agility, skill, and size for a young man who is only 16 years old. He has incredible ceiling and we’re excited about what his future holds.”

