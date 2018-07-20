On Friday afternoon there were reports that Kentucky has offered Kahlil Whitney.

The first report came from Scott Burgess of Prep Hoops Illinois.

Whitney, a 6'6, 185-pound small forward from Roselle Catholic in N.J., has been a fast-rising prospect of late. Whitney told Rivals.com's Eric Bossi this week that his improvement can be attributed to a simple decision that he "wants to be one of those guys." Cue the improvement. Enter Kentucky.



On Kentucky, Whitney told Bossi, "I talked to coach (John) Calipari once and he talked to my family and I have talked to them about it. He said that he would love to have me on campus. I don't know when I want to take an official or an unofficial, I'm not sure. But, I'll be talking to my parents about that."

That was before news of Kentucky's offer, which, safe to say, probably makes a visit a little more likely.

Whitney visited Illinois last month. That's where his former teammate, Ayo Dosunmu, currently is. The connection is helping the Illini on some level.

According to Bossi, comfort with coaches is going to be an overriding and potentially decisive factor in Whitney's decision, so Kentucky's offer alone won't radically change things. But it's a start.

Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia, Pitt, Oregon, Georgetown and Florida State are among the others in play for the nation's No. 23 prospect.

Kentucky's offer didn't come out of the blue.