If you've noticed a bit more proverbial pep in John Calipari's step heading into the new college basketball season, there's good reason.

The Kentucky head coach loves the makeup of his latest group of Wildcats, and it's been hard to hide his exuberance.

"The guys that did the combine, the NBA crew that came in, all those coaches, they looked and said, it looks as though Cal is really enjoying coaching this group," Calipari said Thursday during his annual Media Day Q&A session.

"Well, when you don't have to coach effort; when you don't have to coach the enthusiasm, the passion you have to play with; when you don't have to coach a competitive spirit, 'Fight!' 'Go!' 'Come on, dive on that!' ... I don't have to coach that with this team. So now you know what you're coaching? Basketball. So now you coach basketball, and I love coaching basketball."

Having an elite recruiting class is old hat for Calipari, who is entering his 10th season in Lexington, but this particular group of blue-chippers, mixed with a handful of veterans who came back for another season with the Cats and the addition of All-Pac-12 graduate transfer Reid Travis, has the UK boss looking forward to his time in the gym.

Recent UK squads have had their fair share of talent, but Calipari often had to coax the competitiveness necessary to succeed as "Everybody's Super Bowl" out of them.

"Like having to take the guy to the dentist," he quipped.

Not an issue for these Cats. In fact, there have been times in recent practices when the action got a bit too heated.

"These dudes are like, we're having to kind of get in between, like stop," Calipari said. "But after it's over, they're great. That's what you like -- fight like heck on the court, make each other better, compete. You try to beat him every day, he's trying to beat you every day, and if he's beating you, you better get in the gym more because eventually he's going to leave you in the dust.

"Yet, when it's over, we're all together. We're family. And that's how they've been doing it, so yeah, I am excited that way."

Some of the newcomers have been credited with setting the tone.

Travis brings quiet confidence and physicality in a 6-foot-8, 245-pound frame that helped him average nearly a double-double last season at Stanford.

Freshman guard Ashton Hagans was described by Calipari on Thursday as a "pitbull who will maul you."

Freshman wing Keldon Johnson has earned an early reputation as a hyper-competitive player who will try to beat his man and let him hear about it.

"Sometimes we get a little too competitive," Johnson conceded. "... But it makes me better. You don't want to get embarrassed out there, and they don't want to get embarrassed, so it makes you dig deeper."

"We go at it," sophomore forward PJ Washington said. "No doubt about it. There's some hungry guys out here."

Sophomore guard Quade Green said it's a different vibe from his first season with the Cats. "Last year, by far, it was not like this at all... The freshmen bring a lot of energy, no question about it. Last year, everybody was too cool for school at times. Not like that this year. Everybody's going hard."

Kentucky players typically come with recruiting rankings that make opponents want to prove themselves against the Cats, but this particular group seems to carry a chip on their shoulders.

That could be bad news for teams on the UK schedule, including a season-opening matchup with Duke, which will feature what some analysts considered the top three prospects in the Class or 2018 in the form of R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson.

"My UMass teams were that way, and they all had a chip on their shoulder because we were UMass and people, they never really got their due," Calipari said. "... We've got a lot of guys that -- they were rated high, but they think they're better than so-and-so, and why they saying I'm not as good as him?"