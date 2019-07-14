Prepare to hear the term a lot during the 2019-20 season.

John Calipari may have the most "positionless" team he has coached during his time at Kentucky.

Calipari, who is entering his 11th season as the Wildcats' head coach, took to Twitter Sunday night to praise his latest collection of talent.

"This is what I enjoy most -- having a great workout with a group of players who wanted this culture, wanted to be challenged, wanted to be made uncomfortable," Calipari wrote. "They all have big dreams and aspirations and wanted to be in an environment with other good players.

"This is truly a positionless team with length. We’re only just beginning this journey and I’m liking what I’m seeing."

Calipari signed one of his most intriguing classes in 2019, a group that Rivals ranks No. 2 nationally. The Cats have added several versatile players who can play multiple positions, including five-stars Keion Brooks and Khalil Whitney, and four-stars Dontaie Allen and Johnny Juzang. All are 6-foot-6 or taller, long athletes, and can play in either the frontcourt or the backcourt.

They'll join five-star guard Tyrese Maxey, grad transfer Nate Sestina, and four returning Cats (Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery) to give Calipari one of his deepest teams since the 2015 campaign.

Former UK All-American Julius Randle, pictured third from the left below, dropped by the summer workout to see his old coach. Randle signed with the New York Knicks in the offseason coming off a year which saw him average 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.