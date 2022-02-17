Calipari likes his (healthy) Kentucky team

Kentucky fans have heard John Calipari use some form of "I like my team" on many occasions during his career when he feels like the Wildcats are in good shape with March Madness approaching.

This is one of those years, although it comes with a caveat.

"First of all, I've got a really good team," Calipari said as he opened his weekly radio show on Wednesday night coming off a 76-63 loss at Tennessee. "We've got to be healthy, but I've got a really good team."

The loss to the No. 16 Volunteers dropped No. 4 Kentucky to 21-5 on the season and had many fans wondering "what if" once again.

In three of those five losses -- SEC road games at LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee -- the Cats did not have their full rotation of players healthy for the entire game. Star freshman guard TyTy Washingon played just nine minutes in the loss at Auburn and only 12 minutes on Wednesday in Knoxville after re-aggravating a lower left leg injury he sustained on Saturday against Florida.



"TyTy, if I had to do it over, my gut was let him sit out, give him a pass on the game, and if we win we win, if we lose we lose," Calipari said. "But he wanted to play.

"I probably should have gone with my gut because the big picture here is March."

Washington exited the game early in the second half and pounded his fist in frustration against his bench chair, leading many to wonder if he had done further damage to his leg.

His health moving forward is a big focus of the Cats' postseason chances. The 6-foot-3 combo guard has proven to be Kentucky's most important player on the offensive end of the floor, quite a testament while playing alongside national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe.

Washington averages 12.4 points per game and is second to UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler on the team with 102 assists. His ability to space the floor and create plays for his teammates is crucial to the Cats in their halfcourt offense, which is currently ranked sixth nationally in the KenPom efficiency ratings.

Never was his presence -- or lack thereof -- more evident than in the two games against Tennessee. In the first matchup at Rupp Arena, Washington scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and dished out five assists in a 107-79 blowout. In Tuesday's loss to the Vols, he finished with four points and attempted only two shots.

With five regular-season games remaining before the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Kentucky's focus is on getting healthy for the stretch run.

"We're pretty beat up, but it doesn't matter," Calipari said. "I've got a good team, and a team that's built for March."



Asked by a caller what the one thing he needs above anything else going into March, Calipari said: "Be healthy. Everybody's saying they watch us, and if we're all together, that's when you see us at our best. And if we're not healthy, we've got some holes, so we've got to get healthy and get everybody right when we walk into March.

"That may mean that some guys have to step back... I'm saying to a couple of guys just sit it out and get to 100% Whatever happens, we'll try to hold the fort down without you, and let's see how it goes."