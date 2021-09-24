Calipari kept it real with Matas Buzelis during this week's visit
The 2023 class is no different than previous cycles for John Calipari. He isn't concerned with staying in the mix with as many players as possible. Instead, he's after just a few big fish.One prize...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news