CatsIllustrated - Calipari hints at Clarke return for postseason

Kentucky could have an intriguing addition to its rotation entering postseason play.

When the Wildcats face Mississippi State on Thursday in their opening game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, freshman wing Terrence Clarke may return to the court for the first time since December.

"The medical staff came to me about Terrence last week," Calipari said. "And I said, if he can get through individual work two days without limping -- if he's limping, I don't care what you tell me, he's not playing -- so he did. And I said, 'OK, now we're going to throw him into some of the scrimmaging. Doe he pick us up or bring us back? If he takes us back, he can't be in right now. And so, he's had a couple of good days."

Clarke, a 6-foot-6 wing, was rated No. 8 in the Class of 2021 and was projected to be a major impact player in Kentucky's latest No. 1 national recruiting class. But he injured an ankle in late December and has only played in seven games for the Wildcats, who have struggled mightily to a 9-15 record.

If Clarke returns to action, it could mark the first time this season that Kentucky has had its full roster available. Sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. missed the first nine games of the season with a leg injury.

"Now, all of the sudden, you've got this full team," Calipari said.

"The great thing for us and for him," the UK boss continued, "is, one, he's the first one on the floor, the first one on the bus. He wants to do this for the team. He understands he might not play again. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't, but he wants to do it for the team."

Kentucky won't change its rotation to accommodate Clarke's return, Calipari said, "but if it gives us one more body, one more opportunity with a player... it's all about advancing."

Clarke averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game prior to his injury. Billed as a slasher, he struggled to find his shot early, shooting just 43.1% from the field, 22.7% from the 3-point arc, and 47.1% at the free-throw line.

He does, however, offer the Cats another ball-handler and a long defender on the perimeter.

Calipari appears to be setting the table for an expanded rotation entering postseason play, something that goes against his typical M.O. But this isn't a typical scenario for the Cats, who must run the table in Nashville if they want a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

In the regular-season finale, Calipari was able to execute a test run of sorts in a blowout of South Carolina. Dontaie Allen, Lance Ware, and even seldom-used Cam'ron Fletcher all saw additional playing time.

The UK boss used a baseball analogy to describe his approach.

"You're just trying to win this game, then you'll worry about the next game later," he said. "We're going into this (thinking) if I need to use the entire roster, there will be no pitchers left. I'm using every pitcher I can. The knuckleballer, the curveballer, the fast pitch, the middle reliever, the last-inning guy... I'm throwing everybody.

"Now, what if the pitcher that we start the game with is really in a groove? Then we won't go to the bullpen. We won't. We'll just go with who we have."