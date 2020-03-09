Kentucky coach John Calipari says he thinks Ashton Hagans will be "fine" after a few days away from the game.

The UK boss spoke about his starting point guard's situation during his weekly radio show Monday night. Hagans did not travel with the Wildcats for the regular-season finale Saturday at Florida following an apparent bench confrontation and subsequent floor meltdown during last Tuesday's loss to Tennessee.

"I think it will all be fine," Calipari said. "It will play out. I haven't talked to him yet, but he and I will sit down. I know he's back with the team. We were off (Sunday) and basically off today. He maybe did some individuals (drills with coaches)."

Calipari told radio host Tom Leach that he was "under the weather" on Monday, which may have contributed to a delay in meeting with Hagans.

"The No. 1 thing with all of these kids is the health and welfare of these kids," Calipari said. "Things happen."

According to Calipari, Hagans requested some time off before the tournament began. Some had speculated he was serving a suspension for his actions during the Tennessee game and a social media video that resurfaced from earlier in the season which showed the sophomore point guard flashing a large handful of cash.

"You're talking about being at Kentucky, which means everything is highlighted," Calipari said. "... Most of these kids come from situations where, if they didn't play well, it was always about something else, so they never really had to take stock and self-evaluate. Many times, they were, you know, enabled.

"Sometimes adversity hits and it's good. Coaching, in my mind, is crisis management. And, if you really want to bring about change, sometimes it takes a crisis. Sometimes big."

Calipari added that he hoped Hagans would "re-boot" after some time off.

"He's a great kid," Calipari said. "I love coaching him because he's such a warrior. It's just, everybody knew the last five or six games, what is going on? And that's why he came to me and said let me get my mind clear."

After a strong start to the season in which Calipari praised him for being the best point guard in the country, Hagans had slumped down the stretch. His field goal percentage had slipped to 40.1 and he had four or more turnovers in seven games during the final month of the regular season.

No. 8 Kentucky (25-6) returns to action on Friday in the SEC Tournament at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The Wildcats, who won the league's regular-season title, will face the winner of Thursday's Alabama-Tennessee game on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.