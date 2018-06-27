With a summer exhibition trip to the Bahamas looming on the horizon, Kentucky held its first basketball practice of the 2018-19 season on Wednesday.

"This team today, it's the beginning of learning how to practice," UK coach John Calipari said via a short video clip on his CoachCal.com Twitter account. "And I tell you what, I'm feeling good.

"We've got a long way to go, but you've got an unbelievable group who's receptive, who will compete.... we shoot the ball better than we have in a while, where we've got a lot of different weapons to come at you and still have some size and strength.

"For a first practice, wow, really good."

Teams are permitted four hours of practice time per week in the summer.

The Wildcats are integrating another elite recruiting class with returning players such as PJ Washington, Nick Richards, Quade Green and Jemarl Baker, as well as All Pac-12 transfer Reid Travis from Stanford. Many national basketball observers have now tabbed UK one of the favorites to win the 2019 championship.

Kentucky will play Aug. 8-12 at Atlantis, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas. The Cats will square off in four games against international professional teams. NCAA rules allow for a foreign tour by an intercollegiate team once every four academic years.

Bahamas Game Schedule:

Aug. 8 – vs. Bahamas National Team

Aug. 9 – vs. San Lorenzo de Almagro

Aug. 11 – vs. Mega Bemax

Aug. 12 – vs. Team Toronto

Hear all of Calipari's comments in the video clip below: