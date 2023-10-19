Getting Zvonimir Ivisic to Lexington was only half the battle.

Getting the Wildcats' new 7-footer ready to compete at this level is another matter, according to Kentucky head coach John Calipari speaking Wednesday at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

Many fans have viewed the 7-foot-2 Croatian as the immediate answer to UK's injury-riddled frontcourt entering the 2023-24 season, but Calipari is asking Big Blue Nation to pump the brakes a bit.

"Because it took so long to get him here, every week that went by, he got better and better and bigger, bigger impact," Calipari said. "'Oh my gosh, he's King Kong!' All of a sudden, each week that went by, he got better and better.

"He's a piece to the puzzle for us. He's 7-foot-2, pretty skilled. He's just going to start contact in tonight's practice. So if you think he's ready to walk in (and) dominate a game, you're not thinking right. He's not. But great kid. Smart."

Ivisic was considered one of the top young players in Europe before bringing his game to Kentucky. He averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34% from 3-point range during the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship while representing Croatia.

His addition to UK's top-ranked recruiting class for 2023 was big in light of off-season surgery to both sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso and freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw, two other 7-footers.

Now the Cats should have at least two healthy big men when they open the season. Ivisic will join 6-9 West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell to provide the bulk of UK's height until the team welcomes back Onyenso and Bradshaw.

Even without Onyenso and Bradshaw, the Cats played well this summer at the GLOBL JAM event in Toronto, going 4-0 against international competition despite playing with only Mitchell in the frontcourt. Big wings Adou Thiero and Jordan Burks (both 6-8) helped fill the void with their versatility.

Calipari on Wednesday backed away from timetable projections about when the two rehabilitating big men will return to action. ESPN's broadcast of UK's Pro Day had suggested they were approximately five weeks away from returning to the court, but it was unclear whether that meant five weeks from that day or five weeks into the season.

Fans' first look at "Big Z" in action will come Saturday in the Blue-White Game at NKU's Truist Arena. The regular season opens Nov. 6 at Rupp Arena against New Mexico State.