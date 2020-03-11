On a day in which the NCAA took the unprecedented step of announcing March Madness will be played in venues without fans due to concerns over the international coronavirus pandemic, John Calipari sent a message to Big Blue Nation via Twitter.

Our staff has been in constant contact with the league office over the last few days and continually monitoring the situation at hand. I know this decision by our league did not come lightly. https://t.co/rZXsH7qdTt

At the end of the day, the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and #BBN must take priority. I know our fan base will still show support for these kids through other means.

Kentucky has long been known for having one of the largest and most passionate groups of traveling fans during March Madness.

The No. 8 Wildcats (25-6) are set to open the SEC Tournament on Friday against the winner of Thursday's Alabama-Tennessee game.

The SEC followed the NCAA's lead in announcing that, after Wednesday night's games at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, no fans would be admitted to the remaining games. Only "essential" team and school personnel along with "limited family" members will be allowed at the venue.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey offered the following statement:

“In light of recent developments beyond our control related to the spread of the coronavirus, including a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and after consultation with our member universities, we have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12. Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular-season games scheduled through at least the end of March.

“After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament.

“We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament.”

For the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, automatic refunds of ticket purchases will be made to fans who are the original purchaser of the tickets from SEC Office or an SEC university or a verified purchaser on the SEC Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster. For regular-season events, each campus will determine refund policies and procedures.

The SEC Network will televise the entire first and second rounds of the tournament and the quarterfinals evening session. ESPN will broadcast the afternoon session of the quarterfinals, both semifinal matchups, and the championship game.

That is, assuming the tournament will proceed. Later Wednesday night, the NBA announced that it is suspending its season indefinitely.