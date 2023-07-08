As he prepares to take the Wildcats to Canada representing Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL Jam event, John Calipari is eager to see how his team responds to the physical play they expect to see next week.

In a message to Big Blue Nation on Saturday via his social media accounts, the Kentucky head coach said "We have a team right now that is learning, having fun, encouraging each other, and being really coachable. Practice has been a lot of fun so far, and they are working hard."

While it's a talented roster, it's also one that has seen nine players exit the program and eight newcomers join it. Included among the departees are some of UK's most physical players from last year's squad, including All-American big man Oscar Tshiebwe, combo guard Cason Wallace, and wing Chris Livingston.

"We are heading to play in an event that will require us to be even more physical and compete even harder against these older players," Calipari said. "There will be grabbing and physicality. That's FIBA basketball. Will we be physical enough and have enough fight to compete?"

Kentucky will be playing Under-23 national squads representing Canada, Germany, and Africa. It should be a much bigger challenge than their Bahamas exhibition tour last season, a trip which saw the Cats simply outmatch a handful of international pro teams that could not match up with UK's skill level.

Calipari noted that Baylor went 1-4 in last year's GLOBL Jam (see video links below for highlights), "so we know it's a challenge."

The Cats are also trying to define how they'll play with so many new faces, including the nation's top-rated recruiting class and a pair of new assistant coaches in John Welch and Chuck Martin.

"There’s going to be a lot of randomness to how we play, but we are a really unselfish group and can score in a variety of ways," the UK boss said. "I’m so excited to learn more about our team!!

*****

2023 GLOBL JAM Team USA (Kentucky) CBS Sports Network Schedule:

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada, 8:00 p.m. ET (tape delay July 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing), 8:00 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network



