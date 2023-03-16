GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Coming off a first-round loss to Saint Peters in last year's NCAA Tournament and a 2022-23 regular season that fell short of lofty expectations, Kentucky head coach John Calipari sounds like a coach entering this year's tourney with a good-spirited chip on his shoulder.

Now he wants the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-11, 12-6 SEC) to play like some of his old clubs at UMass and Memphis, which routinely turned that chip into a loose, nothing-to-lose mindset.

"No excuse," Calipari said during Thursday's media session leading up to a first-round matchup with 11 seed Providence (21-11, 11-7 Big East) in the East Region. "We're Kentucky. You're supposed to win every game by 20. I get it.

"... Everybody counted us out. They're still counting us out. I told the guys I like this."

A reporter noted that the UK boss seemed pretty relaxed going into a game that should seemingly carry a lot of pressure for the Cats, who have not won an NCAA Tournament game since the 2019 event.

The 2020 tourney was canceled due to Covid-19. The 2021 Cats missed the field with one of the worst seasons in program history. Last year's squad was infamously bounced by 15 seed Saint Peters in the opening round.

Shouldn't Swaggy Cal be a bit more like Sweaty Cal?

"Let me say this," Calipari responded. "Every coach in this tournament has butterflies, whether they lost last year or they won the whole tournament or they're in the Final Four. They have butterflies. Their teams have butterflies. That's part of what this is.

"I want this team to fully experience the NCAA Tournament, not deal with, well, what if... and they're saying this and that. No. My job is to shield them from all that stuff and make sure this is an experience that you go through that you're fortunate to be in and really enjoy the experience."

Is the mindset working?

"I think he's kind of canceled out all that noise," UK senior forward Jacob Toppins said of his coach. "He has gotten better at doing that, and he has gotten better at teaching us to cancel out all the negativity. Because in life, if you focus on the negative, things won't go well."

Junior center Lance Ware says he sees a difference. The burden of expectations reems to rest more with the Cats' ravenous fan base than the players.

"I think just yesterday a moment that really stuck out to me was, like, on the bus after team dinner we were all having really a good time on the bus joking around with each other," he said. "Super loose, high energy. Kind of just ready and trying to embrace the moment."

Calipari has even dipped into some of UK's "greatest hits" to set the mood.

"A moment that kind of stood out to me," said senior guard CJ Fredrick, "before practice (Calipari) kind of just showed not like big impactful clips, but just moments of past teams. They were just having so much fun and smiling and having joy. That was a moment that stood out to me. It was just kind of telling us, this is supposed to be a fun time. Smile, have fun, and do what you guys love to do."

*****

A BLAST FROM THE RECENT PAST

Kentucky had a familiar face show up for its workouts.

Ashton Hagans, who currently plays point guard for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA's G League, stopped by to visit with the Cats.

"He looked at them and said, appreciate all this," Calipari said of Hagans, who played for UK's 2020 team that had its chance to compete for a national championship wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic. "Appreciate how they treat you. Appreciate how you're coached. Appreciate this NCAA Tournament. He said my first year, we went to the Elite Eight. My second year, we all thought we were winning the national title."

Ah, yes. In the spirit of spandex-clad 80s rockers Cinderella, don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.





"When he was sitting up there, I was thinking he was one of the quietest guys on my team," Calipari said. "To be able to do that made me proud that he was able to speak the way he spoke to the team. And he connected with them."

*****

THE BRYCE HOPKINS QUESTION...

Try as they will to maintain their tournament does not actively seek storylines like Providence star forward Bryce Hopkins playing against his old Kentucky team, the NCAA sure does manage to create a lot of these matchups.

Calipari was careful not to dive in too deep on the topic Thursday.

"He is a terrific player," Calipari said of Hopkins, who has started to realize his potential in his first year at Providence. He is averaging a team-high 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game after playing sparringly as a freshman at Kentucky.

"Being with us and part of our family, hated to see him go, but I understood. Still love him. He bounces it. He is physical. He can shoot the ball. He gets to the foul line. He is a terrific player."

Hopkins had a 29-point, 23-rebound effort earlier this season aganist Marquette, which is a 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. He's had nine 20-point performances.

*****

WILL WHEELER GO?

Calipari acknowledged that senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been a participant in practice, but it remains unclear how much he may be able to offer the Cats on Friday. He has not played since Feb. 4 against Florida due to an assortment of injuries.

The UK boss said he realizes that Wheeler may not be 100% for UK's tourney opener, but he can't play in a contest of this magnitude at only 80%, for example, either.

"Not in a game like this," Calipari said. "Providence is well-coached. They've got terrific players... their guards are good. They're downhill runners. So we'll see. He'll go through the shoot-around. We'll practice a little bit after this, and then the docs and the trainers will tell me what they think."

Wheeler is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 assists per game. At the time of his first injury, he was leading the SEC and ranked 20 nationally in assists per game.