While some national media figures have predictably brought out the hot takes about John Calipari's past and future with Kentucky since the Wildcats' overtime loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight, the administration in Lexington has been working to keep the Cats' head coach around for as long as he wants to coach.

Seth Davis of The Athletic reported on Monday that talks between UCLA and Calipari had advanced more than had been reported, although there had been a report from a Bruin website vaguely outlining mutual interest.

According to Davis, UCLA had offered Calipari $48 million over six years to take on the job of rebuilding its program and restoring it to national prominence.

Kentucky's counter, Davis wrote, was a "new contract would include a 10-year term as coach plus a promise to serve as a paid ambassador for the school after his retirement."

This "lifetime contract" was addressed by Calipari on his call-in show Monday evening.

“Every year that I’m here, something at the end of the year happens. Someone’s trying to call or talk," he said, acknowledging the interest, soon adding, "This is a situation and a culture that’s taken time to build. Where else would I want to coach?”

Calipari has compiled a 305-71 (.811) record at Kentucky which includes a national championship, four Final Fours, seven Elite Eights and nine NCAA Tournament appearances over his decade in Lexington. He has won five SEC regular season championships and seven SEC tournament championships.



