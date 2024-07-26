Caleb Holt is very receptive of Kentucky's offer
Mark Pope is beginning to get busy with the 2026 class. Caleb Holt picked up an offer from Kentucky Wednesday. He posted it publicly on social media Friday morning. Holt joins Miikka Muurinen as th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news