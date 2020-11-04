CatsIllustrated - Bye week thoughts on Kentucky football

Normally this time of week we would be previewing the weekend's game.

But this marks Kentucky's only bye week during a very unconventional season.

Let's keep perspective

It's understandable that on the heels of two brutal offensive performances and the breakdown of any semblance of a passing game that fans would be completely exhausted with the way things are trending.

It's easy to forget but worth reminding ourselves that things are rarely as good or bad as they seem. Two weeks ago there were plenty of lingering questions about the offense but Kentucky had just defeated Tennessee and Mississippi State by a combined score of 58-9 in consecutive weeks.

Kentucky was 8-5 with a Belk Bowl win last season but remember the 'Cats were only 3-5 in SEC play. If Kentucky finds a way to beat only South Carolina and Vanderbilt down the stretch this season a 4-6 SEC mark would be a higher conference winning percentage than last year.

One thing we've underappreciated

It seems like a lot of the conversation about Kentucky football over the lead-up to this season was some variation of, "Will this team be better than the 2018 team?"

I know people close to the program who were hopeful that might be the case, even if they wouldn't outright tell me they definitely would be.

One thing we probably never gave enough attention to was the fact that the 2018 team had Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden, and Josh Allen on it. No other Kentucky team in modern history has had three program all-timers like that one.

When you have impact players at running back, at receiver, on punt returns, and on the edge in this pass-happy age of football, that's just about as ideal as it gets.

And a lesson from that

It takes a lot to build an above average or good SEC football team. Kentucky is consistently in that competitive zone, where it's no longer a joke in the league and can go into most weeks -- depending on trends -- expecting to be in the mix against most opponents.

But it takes a lot to build a really good SEC team. The only Kentucky team to finish above .500 in conference play over the past 44 years had those three program all-timers mentioned above but also a very good offensive line and an experienced defense which included two NFL mainstays in the secondary as well as seniors all across the back seven.

That's a tough formula to duplicate.

How far away is Kentucky from getting back there?

Starting to fix the passing game is one path to taking a step forward again in the SEC.

Another is to find playmakers. Without tossing anyone aside or writing them off, in some cases it's probably safe to say someone's potential for impact within the program is already known.

The coaches seem to have found one real difference-maker in Chris Rodriguez. That's a start. They surely hope to develop another in either Joey Gatewood or Beau Allen. If the light goes on for either one of those guys, similar to the way it did for Andre Woodson before his junior season, that would be ideal. Having that difference-maker at quarterback makes a world of difference. There's no guarantee either one of them will ever become that, but at least Kentucky has moved to the phase of trying them out.

They're slowly elevating Michael Drennen and Izayah Cummings at receiver.

On defense, there are some early indications that Kelvin Joseph could become an All-American by the time his collegiate career is over.

Still, there's no guarantee Kentucky will ever have a trio like Bowden, Snell, and Allen all on the same team again. The point, though, is those individual talents are worth a lot. We can measure a team's talent and potential based on overall depth, but players who have a tough-to-replace value are essential.

Receivers have taken over football

In a recent edition of our Insider Notes, I laid out the case for why wide receiver play has been a large factor in crippling Kentucky's offense.

I'll add onto that here.

Look around college football. There's a strong case to be made -- in college but also in the NFL -- that wide receivers are the most important players on the field other than quarterbacks. Sometimes they're even more important than quarterbacks.

Mac Jones is having a really good season for Alabama, but the fact that he's trending ahead of Trevor Lawrence and others in the Heisman odds race is almost comical. Anyone who watched the Alabama-Georgia game knows that the difference between those teams was more about the Tide's receivers -- throw it up and they're going to get it and make you look bad in the process, even if you're playing great defense.

Looking ahead to 2021, some real questions

Without turning the last two losses into a referendum on Mark Stoops' tenure at Kentucky, or the future of it, we can look ahead to next season and identify a set of difficulties that will have to be confronted in the offseason.

For one, we've seen Kentucky's defense without Quinton Bohanna. It held up against UGA, and it only surrendered 20 points to Missouri, but it's not quite the same thing. He's probably not going to be around next year.

Kentucky also loses Boogie Watson, and while Josh Paschal is getting some push up front, there doesn't appear to be an edge defender who is in a place to step into the same kind of role that Watson has occupied with the defense.

Still, it won't be a surprise if the defense finds a way to be respectable.

The problem comes in when you also factor in losing Max Duffy and Matt Ruffolo in the special teams game, and then most of the offensive line, which has been the lone bright spot for the offense aside from Rodriguez.

In short, there are a lot of fundamentals -- underlying facts -- that create a lot of uncertainty and perhaps some concern over the next year. The program is going through a transition period in some big ways whether anyone wants that to be the case or not.