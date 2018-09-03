It wouldn't be wise to read too much into any stat sheet produced by a game between an SEC school and FCS competition, but going into Week 2 there's not much else to go on.

Cats Illustrated takes a look at Florida's numbers against Charleston Southern and, coupled with film evaluation, tries to draw some conclusions.

222 ... Rushing yardage by Charleston Southern. Most of those yards came on chunk plays on the couple of positive drives the team had, such as the one before the end of the first half and once in the second.

90 ... Total yards by the Gator offense in the second half.

66 ... The total number of plays the Gator offense ran against Charleston Southern, compared to 70 plays for Kentucky against Central Michigan.

38-0 ... Florida's halftime lead.

24 ... Total number of rushing yards for Florida starting running back Jordan Scarlett on six carries.

13/16 ... How Feleipe Franks finished his day after starting 3/8.

10 ... The number of Florida players who caught a pass.

8 ... Tackles for loss by the Florida defense.

9 ... Total number of first downs for Charleston Southern.

7/7 ... Florida's scoring conversion rate in the red zone.

5/16 ... Charleston Southern's passing numbers, with its quarterbacks completing less than 33-percent of its few pass attempts.

5 ... Feleipe Franks' touchdown pass total. Dan Mullen's teams are known for their physicality, but he allowed his quarterback to make plays with his arm when they got near the goal line in what could have been a confidence-building exercise. Also, the number of tackles by Florida defenders who led the team in tackles, meaning they spread the wealth. The number of tackles for loss by Charleston Southern.

3 ... Total passing yards for Charleston Southern. Yes, it's a triple-option FCS team. But that's impressive no matter how you slice it. Also, the number of 20-plus yard runs for Charleston Southern. The number of Charleston Southern turnovers. The total number of penalties against the Gators.

2/9 ... Florida's offensive conversion rate on 3rd down against Charleston Southern; one of the few statistical categories that ended up looking bad for the Gators after Saturday.

2 ... Touchdown receptions for Van Jefferson, who signed with Ole Miss and transferred to UF.

0 ... Florida's turnover total in its season opener.