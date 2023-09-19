How does Kentucky fare statistically through three weeks?

What kind of story do the numbers present, and do they match the eye test?

Throughout the season Cats Illustrated is posting the most telling, significant numbers for the Wildcats in the season to date. Here are numbers through three games and a 3-0 record.

Team PFF Grades

Overall: 91.4

Offense: 77.9

Passing: 78.0

Pass Blocking: 71.9

Receiving: 71.3

Running: 87.3

Run Blocking: 63.3

Defense: 80.6

Run Defense: 76.5

Tackling: 61.2

Pass Rush: 71.5

Coverage: 86.7

Special Teams: 77.8

UK's overall team grade has risen significantly after the game against Akron. There really aren't too many weak spots but tackling and run blocking are two areas for improvement. Luckily, PFF sees the offense and defense as performing well in other areas to compensate.

National Team Stat Ranks

Scoring offense: 41st (35.7 PPG)

Rushing offense: 103rd (122.0 YPG) - However, Kentucky is 17th in yards per carry (5.63)

Passing offense: 31st (285 YPG) - 40th in QBR

Third down conversions: 27th (50%)

Scoring defense: 12th (11.3 PPG)

Rushing defense: 14th (71 YPG)

Passing defense: tie 68th (210.7 YPG)

Third down defense: 115th (47.7%)

Sacks: 15th (10)

Sacks allowed: 19th (3)

Time of possession: 119th (26:26)

Turnover margin: 60th (0)

Individual Stat Ranks

Devin Leary is 20th in the nation in passing yards per game. He's 28th in the country in yards per attempt and 30th in passer rating.

Ray Davis is 41st in the country in rushing yards per game. He's also 41st in the country in yards per carry. Most impressively, Davis is 16th in the country in offensive yards from scrimmage. Davis is also tied for fourth in the country in 20+ yard plays with seven.

Tayvion Robinson is PFF's third-highest graded receiver and also the No. 30 receiver in the nation by receiving yards per game. He's 56th in the country in yards per reception.

Trevin Wallace is 67th in the country in tackles through three weeks. Wallace is 17th nationally in tackles for loss and seventh in the country in sacks.

Barion Brown is third in the country in kickoff return average.

Alex Raynor remains tied for first in field goal percentage (3/3).