Here are some of the key numbers for Kentucky football after Week 1 of the college football season.

Team PFF Grades

Overall Score: 76.2

The overall score suggests that Kentucky played an average game against a poor team. In previous years the overall score has sometimes been much higher, in the 80s or even 90s.

Offense: 61.8

Passing: 55.1

Pass Blocking: 41.8

Receiving: 63.5

Running: 75.0

Run Blocking: 59.4

The overall numbers for the offense are slightly lower than for the defense and that is probably how most fans watching would have scored it. After all, the overall yards for the game were muted for UK. However, Kentucky actually ranks higher in yards per play on offense than yards per play on defense after one week.

PFF saw Ray Davis' running as the best thing Kentucky's offense had going for it. Leary's inaccuracy was an issue but in spite of only giving up one sack the Kentucky offensive line got the worst grade on the unit for its pass blocking.

Defense: 71.5

Run Defense: 74.7

Tackling: 50.1

Pass Rush: 61.6

Coverage: 71.1

In spite of a poor tackling grade Kentucky's defense was given an average grade for the game. That's something they can probably clean up. In spite of sacking the quarterback three times PFF was not bullish on the pass rush.

Special Teams: 82.1

Again matching up with the eye test, Jay Boulware's special teams unit had the best numbers for the day.

National Team Stat Ranks

Scoring offense: 27th (44 PPG) - But keep in mind, two of the touchdowns were by other units.

Rushing offense: 107th (116 YPG) - Kentucky only had 18 running back carries, a big reason for that.

Passing offense: 65th (241 YPG)

Third down conversions: 108th (34%)

Scoring defense: tie 41st (14 PPG)

Rushing defense: 28th (72 YPG) - Lots of good teams played bad teams, hence the lower ranking for such a good number.

Pass defense: 74th (223 YPG)

Third down defense: tie 21st (33.3%)

Sacks: tie 31st (3)

Sacks allowed: tie 36th (1)

Time of possession: 126th (21:58)

Turnover margin: 21st (+1)

Individual Stat Ranks

Devin Leary ranks 75th in efficiency rating at 127.57. He completed 58% of his passes with 7.8 yards per attempt and a 1-1 ratio.

RB Ray Davis ranks 24th nationally in rushing at 112 YPG. He is the fourth leading rusher int the SEC.

WR Dane Key is tied with Mizzou's Luther Burden for 7th in the SEC in receiving yards. He also averaged 19.2 yards per reception in Week 1.

Trevin Wallace is tied for fourth among the SEC's leading tacklers (12). He also had a sack and two tackles for loss. D'Eryk Jackson, Maxwell Hairston, and Alex Afari are all tied for eighth among the league's leading tacklers with seven stops.

Barion Brown leads the SEC in kickoff return average (58.50) on the back of that touchdown return.