By the Numbers: UT 82, UK 78
Kentucky's SEC Tournament appearance in Nashville did not end with its fifth consecutive league championship as the Big Blue Nation hoped it might.Tennessee defeated the Wildcats 82-78 in an instan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news