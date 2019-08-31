



1st - Meeting between UK and Toledo on the gridiron.

1st - Kentucky player with at least 10 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and an interception in a game (DeAndre Square) since Josh Forrest vs. Louisiana in 2015.

2 - Scoring drives of 90-plus yards by the Cats, a 14-play march in the second quarter that spanned 97 yards and a seven-play series in the third quarter that went 92 yards. Both produced touchdowns.

3 - UK players with their first collegiate reception: Ahmad Wagner, Bryce Oliver, and Keaton Upshaw. Oliver's first career catch was a 32-yard touchdown.

3 - Pass break-ups by junior college transfer Brandin Echols, the most by a UK player since Derrick Baity recorded three versus Northwestern in 2017.

4 - Sacks by UK, one apiece for TJ Carter, Josh Paschal, and Calvin Taylor, and a shared half-sack by DeAndre Square and Jamar "Boogie" Watson.

8 - Different targets combined to catch a total of 19 passes from UK quarterback Terry Wilson.

8.6 - Kentucky's average gain on first down.

14 of 15 - Games that UK has allowed 24 or fewer points. It's the best stretch since October 14, 1978, to Sept. 6, 1980.

21-3 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current configuration of the MAC, including 11 consecutive wins.

27.2% - The Cats' third-down conversion rate (3 of 11).

30th - Player in school history with 1,000-plus receiving yards, Lynn Bowden Jr. (1,032, 28th in school history).

54.0 - Average per punt by UK's Max Duffy, second only to Bill Hawk (56.5 ypp, 1991 vs. Tennessee) in program history for players with at least five attempts.

88-36-5 - The Cats' all-time record in season openers, including a 5-2 mark under Mark Stoops.

174/173 - Yards surrendered by the UK defense on Toledo's first three drives versus yards allowed to the Rockets on their final 12 drives of the day.