News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 19:57:43 -0500') }} football Edit

BY THE NUMBERS: UK vs. Toledo

O7z1hg9t7aq8jyum3eyd
UK's Ahmad Wagner picked up yards after a catch in the second half of the Cats' win over Toledo. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Breaking down the Wildcats' 38-24 victory over the Rockets in numeric fashion...


1st - Meeting between UK and Toledo on the gridiron.

1st - Kentucky player with at least 10 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and an interception in a game (DeAndre Square) since Josh Forrest vs. Louisiana in 2015.

2 - Scoring drives of 90-plus yards by the Cats, a 14-play march in the second quarter that spanned 97 yards and a seven-play series in the third quarter that went 92 yards. Both produced touchdowns.

3 - UK players with their first collegiate reception: Ahmad Wagner, Bryce Oliver, and Keaton Upshaw. Oliver's first career catch was a 32-yard touchdown.

3 - Pass break-ups by junior college transfer Brandin Echols, the most by a UK player since Derrick Baity recorded three versus Northwestern in 2017.

4 - Sacks by UK, one apiece for TJ Carter, Josh Paschal, and Calvin Taylor, and a shared half-sack by DeAndre Square and Jamar "Boogie" Watson.

8 - Different targets combined to catch a total of 19 passes from UK quarterback Terry Wilson.

8.6 - Kentucky's average gain on first down.

14 of 15 - Games that UK has allowed 24 or fewer points. It's the best stretch since October 14, 1978, to Sept. 6, 1980.

21-3 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current configuration of the MAC, including 11 consecutive wins.

27.2% - The Cats' third-down conversion rate (3 of 11).

30th - Player in school history with 1,000-plus receiving yards, Lynn Bowden Jr. (1,032, 28th in school history).

54.0 - Average per punt by UK's Max Duffy, second only to Bill Hawk (56.5 ypp, 1991 vs. Tennessee) in program history for players with at least five attempts.

88-36-5 - The Cats' all-time record in season openers, including a 5-2 mark under Mark Stoops.

174/173 - Yards surrendered by the UK defense on Toledo's first three drives versus yards allowed to the Rockets on their final 12 drives of the day.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}