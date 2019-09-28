1st - South Carolina win versus Kentucky in the last six meetings. The Gamecocks last defeated the Wildcats on Oct. 5, 2013, during Mark Stoops' first season as head coach at UK.

2 - One-hundred yard rushers for South Carolina: Tavien Feaster (107) and Rico Dowdle (102).

2-for-15 - Kentucky's third-down conversion rate against the Gamecocks' defense, bringing the total to a woeful 3-for-27 the last two weeks against Mississippi State and South Carolina.

4 - Sacks allowed by the Wildcats, a season-high. UK came into the matchup having allowed only seven sacks through four weeks of the season.

4.5 - Yards per carry by the Gamecocks' rushing attack. Eastern Michigan is the only UK opponent this season that did not surpass at least 4.5 yards per carry vs. the Cats.

7 - Yards rushing for UK redshirt freshman Kavosiey Smoke, who became ill during the game and was removed after just two carries.

8 - Tackles for loss by the South Carolina defense.

9 - Players on the field on two occasions for UK. The Cats suffered from an uncharacteristic lack of organization throughout the night.

18-12-1 - South Carolina's lead in the all-time series vs. the Cats.



38% - Kentucky's passing accuracy (13 of 34) against the Gamecocks.

51 - Yards for the Cats on 24 first-down plays during the game, an average of 2.1 yards per play to start each down sequence.

51.1 - Average on nine punts for UK's Max Duffy, who hit a long of 62 yards, three of 50-plus yards, and four inside the South Carolina 20.

65 - Team-high rushing yards for UK redshirt freshman Chris Rodriguez, who had a 44-yard run late in the game to set up his 2-yard touchdown, the only points of the night for the Cats.

97 - Passing yards for UK against South Carolina, which entered the matchup ranked No. 116 out of 130 FBS teams in defending the pass. By extreme comparison, the best team they have faced, Alabama, threw for 495 yards in a 47-23 win, and the worst team they have faced, Charleston Southern, even managed 195 in a 72-10 loss.

2015 - The last time Kentucky suffered three consecutive losses.



