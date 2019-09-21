1st - Career starts for UK junior defensive end Kordell Looney and UK junior safety Quadre Mosley, the latter who also recorded his first interception with the Wildcats.

1 of 12 - The Wildcats' third-down conversion rate (8.3%) on the day. The Bulldogs converted six of 10 for 60%

2 - Missed field goals for UK redshirt freshman Chance Poore, who went 1-for-3 and slipped to 5-for-11 on the season.

2nd - Week in a row a backup quarterback (Garrett Shrader) beat UK. Last week, Kyle Trask came off the Florida bench to lead a comeback win over the Cats.

2 for 4 - Kentucky's scoring in the red zone, accounting for just 10 points. MSU was 3-for-4, posting 21 points.

3 - Touchdown runs by MSU running back Kylin Hill as part of his 120-yard effort.

5 - Straight losses for UK in Starkville.

5-61 - Career-highs in receptions and yardage for UK junior wide receiver Josh Ali.

6.0 - Average yards per carry on 40 rushing attempts by Mississippi State, including a pair of 100-yard rushers in quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Kylin Hill.

10 - Career high in tackles for junior cornerback Brandin Echols, who also had his first sack and forced fumble.

11.7 - Yards per carry for UK junior running back AJ Rose, who carried the ball nine times for 105 yards.

15 of 42 - Kentucky's pass completion rate (36%) on the day.

24-23 - Mississippi State took the lead in the all-time series over UK, one of the most closely competed rivalries in the league.

129 - Yards receiving for UK junior athlete Lynn Bowden, his first 100-yard game of the season and second of his career.

210 - All-purpose yards for Bowden.

305 - Total yards for MSU's Shrader, who passed for 180 and rushed for 125 in the place of an injured Tommy Stevens.