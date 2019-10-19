0 - Points by either team in the first half. Georgia did not score the game's first points until the 6:20 mark of the third quarter.

0 - Times Georgia crossed the 50-yard line in the first half. The Bulldogs didn't make it into UK territory until a shanked put gave it to them at the UK 39 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.

2-for-16 - Kentucky pass attempts on the night.

4 - Punts inside the Georgia 20 by UK punter Max Duffy.

7 - Penalties by UK for 60 yards in losses, including three first downs nullified.

9 - First downs for the Wildcats.

17 - Passing yards by Kentucky.

35 - Passing yards by Georgia.

84 - Games since UK was last shut out, the infamous 40-0 loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 3, 2012.

92 - Yard drive by UGA to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs used 13 plays and 8:18 off the clock to seal the win.

99 - Yards rushing by UK quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. on 17 carries. He was one yard away from becoming the first 100-yard rusher of the season against Georgia.

160 - Rushing yards by the Cats were the most surrendered by the UGA defense this season. The Bulldogs have allowed less than 100 yards in four of their first seven games, including just 46 to Notre Dame and 70 to Tennessee.

235 - Rushing yards by the Bulldogs, including 179 and two touchdowns by D'Andre Swift, who has 335 yards rushing the last two years against UK.

270 - Total yards by Georgia, well under its season average of 504.8.

55:33 - Minutes without completing a pass for UK. The Cats' first completion came from Lynn Bowden Jr. to Bryce Oliver with 4:27 remaining.

59-12-2 - Georgia's lead in the all-time series with UK. The Cats remain winless against the Bulldogs under UK head coach Mark Stoops, the only team in the SEC East he has yet to defeat.



