BY THE NUMBERS: UK vs. Eastern Michigan
Kentucky improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 38-17 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night at Kroger Field. In this Cats Illustrated feature, we break down the win by the night's most intriguing numbers.
1st - Pass attempt of Sawyer Smith's UK career goes for a 54-yard touchdown to Ahmad Wagner.
1st - UK player (Kavosiey Smoke) since modern statistics began in 1946 to record a touchdown run of at least 32 yards in each of the first two games of the season. He also had a 40-yard TD run last week.
1st - Career interception for UK senior linebacker Kash Daniel.
2nd - Meeting between the Wildcats and Eagles on the gridiron.
2 - Tackle for loss plays by EMU after recording 12 during their 2017 visit to Kroger Field.
2.2 - Average yards per rushing attempt by Eastern Michigan against the UK defense.
3 - Different UK players completed a pass (Wilson, Smith, and Lynn Bowden).
4 - Touchdown drives of 90-plus yards for the UK offense this season, adding two more tonight of 90 and 94 yards. That matches the team total from the entire 2018 season.
7 - Consecutive non-conference wins for the Cats.
9 of 14 - The Cats on third down after going only 3-for-11 last week against Toledo.
10:02 - Kentucky time of possession in the third quarter. The Cats controlled the ball for 33:01 for the game.
12-3 - Wilson's career record as UK's starting quarterback.
22-3 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current alignment of the MAC.
121 - Consecutive extra-points converted by the Cats, the ninth-longest streak in the nation.
2007 - The last season that UK scored at least 38 points in each of its first two games.
2009 - The last time UK had a receiver (Randall Cobb) catch six passes in each of the first two games. Bowden accomplished that with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against EMU.