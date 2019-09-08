1st - Pass attempt of Sawyer Smith's UK career goes for a 54-yard touchdown to Ahmad Wagner.

1st - UK player (Kavosiey Smoke) since modern statistics began in 1946 to record a touchdown run of at least 32 yards in each of the first two games of the season. He also had a 40-yard TD run last week.

1st - Career interception for UK senior linebacker Kash Daniel.

2nd - Meeting between the Wildcats and Eagles on the gridiron.

2 - Tackle for loss plays by EMU after recording 12 during their 2017 visit to Kroger Field.

2.2 - Average yards per rushing attempt by Eastern Michigan against the UK defense.

3 - Different UK players completed a pass (Wilson, Smith, and Lynn Bowden).



4 - Touchdown drives of 90-plus yards for the UK offense this season, adding two more tonight of 90 and 94 yards. That matches the team total from the entire 2018 season.

7 - Consecutive non-conference wins for the Cats.

9 of 14 - The Cats on third down after going only 3-for-11 last week against Toledo.

10:02 - Kentucky time of possession in the third quarter. The Cats controlled the ball for 33:01 for the game.

12-3 - Wilson's career record as UK's starting quarterback.

22-3 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current alignment of the MAC.

121 - Consecutive extra-points converted by the Cats, the ninth-longest streak in the nation.

2007 - The last season that UK scored at least 38 points in each of its first two games.

2009 - The last time UK had a receiver (Randall Cobb) catch six passes in each of the first two games. Bowden accomplished that with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against EMU.