BY THE NUMBERS: UK-Utah Valley
The final scores are always the digits that really count but every time the Wildcats play some other stats tell an important part of the story.Here are some key statistics from Kentucky's 82-74 win...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news