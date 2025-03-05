By the Numbers: UK 95, LSU 64

Kentucky's overall numbers were pretty impressive on Wednesday night, but that's not a surprise the game was a 31-point blowout win.

Here are some of the more telling and interesting stats from Kentucky's 95-64 win against LSU.

43 ... Bench points for Kentucky. The Wildcats' bench only scored five points in the loss to Auburn so this was a huge change. Three bench players - Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison, and Ansley Almonor - combined to score 41 points.

23 ... First half points for LSU. Kentucky blew the game open because the Tigers couldn't keep pace in the first half. UK has been a better second half team than first half team for the whole season, but on Wednesday the Cats carried a 50-23 lead into the locker room. The Tigers shot 11/29 from the field but didn't hit any three pointers and only got one point at the free throw line.

This (23) was also the total foul call count in the game between the two teams. That's a big reason the game went by as fast as it did. Kentucky committed only 12 fouls for the game and LSU committed only 11.

22 ... Assists dished out by Kentucky on 36 buckets. Compared to only eight turnovers committed, that's pretty good. These were spread out with Lamont Butler (5), Collin Chandler (4), Brandon Garrison (4), Otega Oweh (3), and Amari Williams (3) all chipping in a lot.

19 ... Minutes played by Amari Williams. He just wasn't needed too much. It wasn't Williams' best game but many others played at a high level. While there seems to be a hard minute ceiling for Williams, he was used especially sparingly on Wednesday night.

13 ... Steals by Kentucky for the game. The Wildcats had 18 points off turnovers. LSU turned it over 16 times. Conversely, Kentucky took very good care of the ball with only eight turnovers.

12 ... Three-pointers made by Kentucky on 32 attempts for a 37.5% average. That's good enough most nights but even better considering LSU was only 6/22 (27.3%) from outside the arc.

9/11 ... Otega Oweh from the field. He was also 6/6 from the free throw line. Kentucky's leading scorer finished with 24 points but also chipped in with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in only 26 minutes.

0.889 ... Points per possession for LSU. Kentucky's defense rose about 10 spots on KenPom to No. 58 after the game.