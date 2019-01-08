Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 21:48:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: UK 85, A&M 74

Ukxiddinqw3uiv17lcbt
UK Athletics
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky defeated Texas A&M 85-74, notching its first SEC win in the process on Tuesday.The Wildcats started slow but by halftime had built a solid lead and appeared capable of pulling away. It was...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}