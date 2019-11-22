Here are many of the key numbers from Kentucky's 82-62 win against Mount St. Mary's on Friday night in Rupp Arena.

The first half wasn't pretty, but the numbers looked a lot better after 40 minutes thanks to a strong second half by the Wildcats.

54.5% ... Kentucky's field goal percentage for the game (30/55). The Wildcats were a scorching 16/28 (57.1%) in the second half.

40% ... Kentucky's shooting percentage from long range. The WIldcats were 6/15 from three, an improvement from their season average, including 5/10 from outside in the second half. Immanuel Quickley led the way with a three triples.

37 ... Combined minutes played by Immanuel Quickley and EJ Montgomery. The status of each player had been unclear before Friday.

36.1% ... The Mountaineers' field goal shooting percentage.

+29 ... Kentucky's scoring advantage in the 15 minutes of action for E.J. Montgomery. That was the best number on the team.

22 ... The number of bench points for each team.

19 ... Points for Kentucky junior big man Nick Richards on 7/10 field goal shooting. He also grabbed six boards and blocked three shots. There's a case to be made for Richards as Kentucky's top overall player to this point in the season.

+15 ... Kentucky's scoring advantage in the second half, which accounts for most of the team's 20 point victory margin.

7 ... Rebounds and assists for Ashton Hagans, who also chipped in with 16 points.

6 ... Kentucky's offensive rebounding total, although the Wildcats shooting such a high clip and missing so few shots was a reason for that. UK turned those six offensive boards into six second chance points.



+4 ... Kentucky's margin on the glass (35-31) against Mount St. Mary's.

3/14 ... The field goal shooting for Mt. St. Mary's' Jalen Gibbs. He scored seven points on 14 attempts.

2 ... The number of missed free throws by Kentucky, which finished 16/18 from the line. UK was a perfect 10/10 in the first half, one game removed from shooting 31 of 34 at the charity stripe against Utah Valley. Kentucky was 23rd in the country shooting 78.9-percent from the foul line before Friday night's game.