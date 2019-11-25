Kentucky's numbers on the final box score looked a lot better against Lamar in a 25-point victory than they have at times over the past couple of weeks.

Here are some of the stats that stand out.

40 ... Kentucky's scoring advantage against its opponents over its last three halves.

29 ... Bench points for Kentucky.

25 ... Kentucky's margin of victory, the second-largest of the season. UK's 42-point win against EKU was their biggest win of the young season.

14 ... Offensive rebounds for Lamar, a number Kentucky will want to cut down on in future games.

13 ... Blocks by Kentucky as a team. That was a season high. Seven of those shots were swatted by starting center Nick Richards.

10 ... Three-pointers made by the Wildcats. That was a season high. UK shot 45.5-percent from beyond the arc. That was also a season high.

9 ... Assists for Ashton Hagans, three times the number of any other player on Kentucky's team.

8/11 ... Tyrese Maxey's very efficient field goal line. His 21 points were a game high and he was 4/6 from three-point range.

5 ... The number of three-pointers for Lamar's 5'10 guard Davion Butler. If he hadn't been so proficient from deep the score could have been much uglier.

3 ... That's how many blocks away from a triple-double Richards was. He finished with 10 points (5/9 FG) and 13 rebounds with those aforementioned seven swats. Also, the number of points scored by both Nate Sestina and Kahlil Whitney.

1/7 ... Kahlil Whitney's shooting numbers from the field. He seemed to be out of rhythm and struggling to find good looks on offense.

-5 ... Oddly, Kentucky was outscored by five points in Immanuel Quickley's 19 minutes of game action. That stands out as by far the worst number for any player who saw significant action, as you would expect with so many minutes in such a large victory. Quickley did have 11 points, three assists, and two steals.