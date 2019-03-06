By the Numbers: UK 80, Ole Miss 76
Ole Miss put a scare into Kentucky, but did anyone think it would be easy against a quality team on the road without Reid Travis?The numbers indicate the Wildcats could have won by more. Here are t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news