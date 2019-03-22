By the Numbers: UK 79, Abilene Christian 44
No P.J. Washington? No problem. At least for one game.Kentucky jumped out to a commanding early lead and extended it over the course of 40 minutes in a convincing tournament-opening route of 15th s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news